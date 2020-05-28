The project was awarded to French developer Voltalia. The plant will be located in the Karavasta area, in the centre of the country.Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has announced the winner of the tender for the construction of a 140 MW solar power plant in the Karavasta area, in the centre of the country. According to the European Bank for Development and Reconstruction, which assisted the Albanian government in preparing and holding the tender, French solar company Voltalia secured the project thanks to a bid of €0.02489/kWh. "This price - less than half the ceiling of €55 - ...

