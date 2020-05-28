DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of

Financial Reports

Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report



2020-05-28 / 08:00

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year)

is immediately available under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG*



Language: German

Address: http://www.buho.at/Finanzberichte



Language: English

Address: http://www.buho.at/financial-reports



Language: English

Company: Burgenland Holding AG

Marktstraße 3

7000 Eisenstadt

Austria

Internet: www.buho.at



