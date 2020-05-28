Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020
WKN: 602290 ISIN: FI0009008270 Ticker-Symbol: XXH 
Stuttgart
28.05.20
09:26 Uhr
1,590 Euro
-0,085
-5,07 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2020 | 08:41
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SSH Communications Security Corporation: SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, May 28, 2020, 09:30 EET


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

SSH Communications Security Corporation makes changes to its executive management team. The new executive management team is:

  • Teemu Tunkelo, Chief Executive Officer
  • Niklas Nordström, Chief Financial Officer
  • Jussi Mononen, Chief Commercial Officer

"The new smaller executive management team is more agile than before and can make clearer and faster decisions which is required to ensure the growth and success of SSH," says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH Communications Security Corporation. "This is the first step in creating a flatter and more nimble organization with clearer accountability and better ability to execute our strategy."

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Teemu Tunkelo
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543



Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


About SSH.COM
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core - their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
