Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the alternative asset management and investment group, today announces the appointment of Natacha Valla as a member of the Advisory Board of its asset management subsidiary Tikehau Investment Management (Tikehau IM).

Natacha Valla will bring to the management of Tikehau IM her expertise in multiple economic and financial fields, including investment and asset allocation, and the analysis of monetary policies and international macroeconomic issues.

Tikehau IM's Advisory Board is composed of international business personalities with leading and varied profiles and deep knowledge of the asset management market. The mission of this newly created board is to provide expertise in market and economic analysis and to contribute to the reflections on the strategic orientations and development projects of the asset management activity. It will also help to further develop the business by broadening Tikehau IM's investor base and product range.

Natacha Valla was until now Deputy Director General for monetary policy at the European Central Bank. She has recently been appointed as Dean of the Sciences Po School of Management and Innovation.

Natacha Valla is a graduate from the European University Institute (Florence). She was executive director at Goldman Sachs Global Economic Research from 2008 to 2014, and head of the Policy Strategy division of the European Investment Bank until recently. From 2014 to 2016, she was deputy director of CEPII, a major French think tank in international economics.

Thomas Friedberger, CEO and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Tikehau Investment Management said: "We are very pleased to welcome Natacha Valla to our Advisory Board. Her experience, her in-depth knowledge of monetary and market issues, as well as her knowledge of Tikehau Capital Group as a former supervisory board member, are all assets that will be very valuable to Tikehau Investment Management teams in defining their investment strategies and convictions

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €25.4 billion of assets under management (as at 31 March 2020) and shareholder equity of €3.1 billion (as at 31 December 2019). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and capital markets strategies) including through its asset management subsidiaries on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 530 staff (at 31 December 2019) in its Paris, London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP).

www.tikehaucapital.com

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. This document contains general information only and is not intended to represent general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current expectations, current market and economic conditions, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital's advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relates to Tikehau Capital North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005999/en/

Contacts:

Press:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Finsbury: Charles O'Brien +44 207 251 3801

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

Shareholders and Investors:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com