Next Education, an India-based education solutions provider, has selected Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader, to support virtual classroom sessions by embedding video directly into its existing web platform and mobile app with the Vonage Video API.

Founded in 2007, Next Education provides end-to-end education solutions for K-12 institutions in India, touching the lives of more than 12 million students and 240,000 teachers across 12,000+ schools. Offering tools for both academic and administrative use, Next Education aims to meet all student needs and make quality education affordable and accessible for every child.

Vonage has been a worldwide leader in webRTC video solutions since the webRTC standard was established in 2012, and the Company's Video API enables any organization to embed secure and scalable video capabilities into any software or service that needs it.

When the COVID-19 crisis began, Next Education saw a drastic increase in need for one-to-one and one-to-many classroom sessions between teachers and students, as well as live lectures and classroom training sessions for students in different cities or even countries. By embedding the Vonage Video API directly into its existing platform, Next Education can simply and reliably provide remote, interactive and adaptive assessments, live streaming, and classroom learning sessions to millions of children.

"Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we saw a rapid increase in the need for video solutions up to 10 million video minutes per day. This called for us to upgrade our existing systems to be able to cater for the increased video traffic," said Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO and Co-founder of Next Education. "From a plethora of video solutions, we finally found our partner in Vonage. Vonage enabled us to scale quickly to meet our increase in video traffic via its Video API which was easy to embed directly into our existing website and app."

"Vonage is proud to support educators around the world, especially at this extraordinary time of need," said Omar Javaid, President API Platform Group, Vonage. "With the increased demand for scalable, reliable video tools that allow teachers and students to connect safely, Vonage enables solution providers, like Next Education, to reach millions of students directly in their homes or wherever they may be."

With communications technology built using Vonage's open APIs, academic institutions can create custom solutions that enable them to deliver a flexible learning experience in real-time. To learn more about Vonage APIs, visit www.vonage.com/apis.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005025/en/

Contacts:

Vonage Media Contact

Elise Leonard

Tel: +1732-837-3801

elise.leonard@vonage.com



Vonage Investor Contact

Hunter Blankenbaker

Tel: +1 732-444-4926

hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com