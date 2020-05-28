Following its recent acquisition of DVELP, a leading contact centre AI product and development company, Sabio Group has achieved Twilio Gold Partner Status as a Twilio Resell Consulting Partner.

As Europe's largest independent customer experience full-service provider, Sabio's scale and broad penetration of the contact centre market provides Twilio with a valuable route into the Western European marketplace. Coupled with DVELP's proven Twilio and Google CCAI expertise, skills and technologies, this makes Sabio a strong partner with invaluable capability in delivering, managing and supporting industry leading CX solutions at enterprise scale.

DVELP's flagship product 'Airline' integrates Google CCAI and Twilio APIs and enables organisations to rapidly build, test and deploy automated, conversational customer experiences. The Agile methodology lets clients quickly iterate through feedback from working solutions, eliminating the long process of the survey-plan-deploy cycle.

"Through our acquisitions and subsequent recognition of our increasing capabilities by partners like Twilio, Sabio is rapidly pursuing its goal of becoming Europe's premier independent customer experience and contact centre innovator, integrator and thought leader. Our offer to clients is that we can consult, advise on and implement the best and most appropriate technology for their situation, whether that is on-premise, cloud or hybrid. Our unparalleled access to technology and expertise makes us the perfect partner for clients, whatever stage their CX journey has reached." said Sabio Group's CEO Jonathan Gale.

"Sabio has demonstrated invaluable capability and significant credibility and heritage in implementing Twilio solutions, and their achievement of Gold Status in the Twilio Build Partner Program is well-deserved based on the value they deliver to our shared customers" said Glenn Weinstein, chief customer officer, Twilio. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Sabio team to help our customers transform customer experience, by bringing cutting-edge innovation to customer service and build on our existing momentum in the contact centre market."

Twilio:

Millions of developers around the world have used Twilio to unlock the magic of communications to improve any human experience. Twilio has democratized communications channels like voice, text, chat, video, and email by virtualizing the world's communications infrastructure through APIs that are simple enough for any developer to use, yet robust enough to power the world's most demanding applications. By making communications a part of every software developer's toolkit, Twilio is enabling innovators across every industry from emerging leaders to the world's largest organizations to reinvent how companies engage with their customers.

DVELP, part of Sabio Group:

DVELP is a cloud software product and consultancy company focused on real time communications and customer service automation. DVELP works closely with organisations to deliver better customer experiences and improve operational efficiency through innovative technology and process. Based in London, DVELP's customers include major brands such as Google and Marks Spencer.

www.dvelp.co.uk

Sabio Group:

Sabio Group, which includes Sabio, Callware, Team vision, Dvelp, FlexAnswer, DatapointEurope and Bright UK, delivers solutions and services that seamlessly combine digital and human interactions to support outstanding customer experiences. Through its own technology and that of world-class technology leaders such as Avaya, Nuance and Verint, Sabio Group helps organisations to optimise customer journeys by making better decisions across multiple contact channels. The group works with major brands worldwide, including the AA, Aegon, AXA Assistance, Bankia, BGL, BNP Paribas, Caixabank, DHL, Essent, HomeServe, Liverpool Victoria, Office Depot, Saga, Sainsbury's Argos, SSE, Telefónica, Think Money and Transcom Worldwide.

www.sabiogroup.com

