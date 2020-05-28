Mymetics Corporation: Mymetics Reports Successful Preclinical Study Results with COP-Virosomes as Second-Generation Allergy Immunotherapy

Second-generation Allergen Immunotherapy with COP-virosomes, based on Anergis Contiguous Overlapping Peptides (COP) linked to Mymetics' virosomes were tested by Stallergenes Greer in a therapeutic model of birch pollen allergy.

The results showed that a treatment with COP-virosomes was able to cure allergic asthma in birch pollen sensitized mice.

The COP-virosomes were significantly superior to the COP or the virosome alone, confirming the synergy between COP and virosomes to foster an improved second generation AIT treatment.

The results of the study will soon be published.

EPALINGES, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX), a pioneer and leader in the research and development of virosome-based vaccines and immunotherapies against life threatening and life disabling diseases, announced today that Stallergenes Greer, a worldwide leader in allergen immunotherapy (AIT) and Anergis, a leader in ultra-fast AIT research and development, reported the results of a joint research study evaluating the effects of the second generation Contiguous Overlapping Peptides (COP) allergen immunotherapy in a therapeutic model of birch allergy, with the aim of shortening the AIT administration schemes.

In 2018, Anergis and Mymetics reported that the COP-Virosomes were able to elicit a strong boost in TH1 antibody response without any IgE response, unlike the first generation of Anergis' COPs associated with aluminum hydroxide.

In this new study conducted by Stallergenes Greer, COP-Virosomes, and COP and virosomes alone were compared to a placebo group in an in-house therapeutic model of birch pollen allergy. Recombinant Bet v 1 alone (the major allergen of birch pollen) and birch extract were also used as controls in this setting.

COP-virosomes were the only synthetic therapy able to fully reverse asthma symptoms as well as lung inflammation (i.e. significant reduction in eeosinophils in bronchial fluids). Pro-allergic immune responses also decreased with COP-virosome therapy with a significant decrease of the IL-4, a Th2 cytokine. The results of the study will soon be published.

"This new data confirms that COP-virosomes are likely to be more efficacious clinically than a recombinant allergen or than our first generation COP allergy vaccines which did not include the Mymetics' virosomes. COP-virosomes may thus represent a breakthrough AIT treatment of the future," said Vincent Charlon, CEO of Anergis.

"This thorough study by Stallergenes Greer is a second confirmation of the potential for the COP-virosomes allergy therapy and we now look forward to turn this into a business opportunity and developing a safe and ultra fast immunotherapy against birch pollen allergy with Anergis," said Ronald Kempers, CEO of Mymetics.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation (OTCQB:MYMX) is a Swiss based biotechnology company, with a research lab in the Netherlands, focused on the development of next-generation preventative vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. It currently has several vaccines in its pipeline: HIV-1/AIDS and, malaria, in addition to several ongoing collaborative projects in the field of allergy and oncology immunotherapy.

Mymetics' core technology and expertise are in the use of virosomes, lipid-based carriers containing functional fusion viral proteins and natural membrane proteins, in combination with rationally designed antigen and adjuvants. For further information, please visit www.mymetics.com.

