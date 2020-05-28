DGAP-Media / 2020-05-28 / 09:00 *Press Release* Munich, 28 Mai 2020 *SOS Children's Villages International and Fix&Foxi Channel are celebrating International Children's Day! * *The International Children's Day on June 1st is dedicated to all children on the Fix & Foxi Channel. For this special occasion, Fix & Foxi TV will air inspiring short episodes featuring life in different SOS Children's Villages all over the world.* On the occasion of the International Children's Day on June 1, 2020, kids and family channel Fix & Foxi TV, in cooperation with the SOS Children's Villages, is celebrating all children of the world. In entertaining and visually stunning short reports from international SOS Children's Villages, children from all over the world provide insights into their lives, explain typical customs and talk about their dreams and wishes. One of the episodes, for instance, portrays Alumi and her three little brothers in the SOS Children's Village of Zarate (Peru) on an exciting day when she receives mail from her godfather in Germany! In another short episode, 12-year-old Sneha shows us around her SOS Children's Village in Alwaye-Cochin, India, where she found her new family. In another one, "Clowns Without Borders" visit a village in Bolivia, where they hold educational-therapeutic sessions to teach children how to deal with problems and difficulties. In Egypt, the SOS Children's Villages promotes talented 13-year-old Niema, who sings wherever and whenever she can. And Niema and her group even managed to perform on the big stage in Cairo's Opera House. "In this current challenging time for children, it is more important than ever to highlight the wonderful work of SOS Children's Villages International. Albert Einstein said: "There is no great discoveries and advances, as long as there is only one unhappy child on earth"- it is exactly the reason why our years of cooperation with SOS Children's Villages International fill us with pride and joy" says Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of YFE AG. Dr. Wilfried Vyslozil, executive chair of SOS Children's Villages International, emphasizes the urgency of the issue: "In one of the greatest crisis in recent history, the weakest members of our societies shall not be forgotten. Especially in times like these, children need a loving and reliable home and the strengthening of their self-confidence. The SOS Children's Villages are committed to this mission and Fix & Foxi support us a lot in generating vivid attention for this important cause. We are very grateful for that." *About SOS Children's Villages International * All SOS Children's Villages are part of an independent charitable organisation founded by Hermann Gmeiner in 1949. His mission was to give every abandoned child in need the chance to grow up in a setting just like any other child: in safety, with a mother and siblings in a house in a village. These four principles - a mother, siblings, a house and a village - gave rise to a global organisation that is primarily funded through private donations. Today, the organisation is active in 137 countries, with worldwide Children's Villages and more than 2,000 other SOS institutions such as kindergartens, schools, youth centres, vocational training and social centres, health clinics, emergency aid projects and SOS Family Aid. SOS Children's Villages supports around 1.5 million children and their families around the world. *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with headquarters in Munich/Germany is a producer and distributor of high-quality children and family programs with one of the largest broadcaster-independent libraries in Europe. Its stock includes well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". YFE additionally operates the award-winning Pay-TV kids channel "Fix&Foxi" which is available in the GAS-Region (German) and in Africa and Middle East (Arabic and English). The Company also established free-to-air kids channel "RiC" with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. 