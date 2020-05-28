Aus dem Non-Financial Segment war gestern Siemens mit einer EUR/GBP Multitranche Anleihe am Primärmarkt aktiv (A: EUR 1,5 Mrd., MS+50 BP, 2J; B: EUR 1 Mrd., MS+58 BP, 4J; C: EUR 1 Mrd., MS+62 BP, 6J; D: GBP 450 Mio., UKT+100 BP, 3J). Scania preiste eine EUR 500 Mio. Senior Anleihe bei MS+260 BP (5J). Firmenich platzierte eine EUR 750 Mio. Hybridanleihe bei einer Emissionsrendite von 3,875 % (PNC5,25J). Bei den Financials begab Banco Bilbao eine EUR 1 Mrd. Social SP Anleihe bei MS+112 BP (5J). KBC emittierte einen EUR 1 Mrd. Covered Bond bei MS+6 BP (5,5J). Swiss Re preiste eine EUR 800 Mio. Anleihe bei MS+275 BP (32NC12) ....Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
