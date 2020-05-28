HIROSHIMA, Japan, May 28, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation has joined the IP Open Access Declaration Against Covid-19, a collective effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.We have been carrying out initiatives to support healthcare professionals and people in the local community who work tirelessly every day on the frontlines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. To date, we have provided support to different medical sites by supplying masks from our own reserves and raincoats as substitutes to personal protective equipment, as well as by starting to supply face shields in collaboration with Hiroshima Prefecture and local companies. As an initiative that goes beyond industry boundaries, we support the cause and purpose of the IP Open Access Declaration Against Covid-19, and thus have decided to join the declaration.The declaration states that for a fixed period of time all participating companies and research institutions will not exercise any intellectual property rights such as patent rights, utility model rights, design rights, and/or copyrights for acts aimed at ending the spread of Covid-19. This is in order to allow for prompt development, manufacturing and provision of therapeutic drugs, vaccines, medical equipment, infection control products, etc. that can prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.Mazda is determined to maintain our efforts toward preventing further spread of the novel coronavirus by not only continuing support schemes for healthcare professionals but also by continuing support activities for our local community and local business partners, who have always worked closely with Mazda.IP Open Access Deceleration Against Covid-19: https://www.gckyoto.com/covid-2Major support activities against the spread of the novel coronavirus infection undertaken by Mazda: https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/other/10081/index.htmlAbout MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.