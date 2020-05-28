The phased reopening of Walker Greenbank's two manufacturing facilities (both in the UK) is underway with Standfast & Barracks already operational and Anstey restarting this week. The company's business model is such that near-term activity levels can be rebuilt gradually. It may also support new business development in the UK in due course compared to overseas supply sources. No new financial information was provided ahead of the company's scheduled FY20 results announcement on 30 June, at which point activity levels during FY21 to date should also be disclosed. Our estimates remain suspended at this time.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...