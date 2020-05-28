Torry Harris Launches New SaaS Plans for Digital Marketplace and API Management Products to Ease Customer Challenges During COVID-19

BRISTOL, England, DUBAI, U.A.E and BANGALORE, India, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Torry Harris Integration Solutions (THIS), is a trusted advisor to enterprises worldwide in extending the power of digital access through integration. The company recently announced the launch of its product portal with new SaaS plans to ease the purchasing journey of customers.
"In a post-COVID world, building digital ecosystems takes on more significance, especially to SMEs, who rely on physical contact often within tight geographical boundaries and are more severely impacted economically. We are working with enterprise customers to equip them with tools, training and strategy for empowering the SME segment," said Karthik TS, Head of Center of Excellence at Torry Harris.
According to Shuba Sridhar, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, "Our products enable digital ecosystems through adoption and use of API driven digital opportunities. With our SaaS plans, we provide more flexibility and accelerated go-to-market with white-label options. We are currently offering contextual training services for digital upskilling of customer teams."
The Torry Harris product portfolio includes:
Tools to enable online trade, bundled offerings with partners
- Digital Marketplace -Marketplace-in-a-box, for a quicker go-to-market
- IoT Glue - A mobile-enabled IoT Integration platform to connect disparate things
- Concierge Bank - A marketplace banking accelerator
- DigitMarketTM-API Manager - A complete package to manage & monetise APIs
- Developer Portal - An API store to discover and expedite API adoption
- API Gateway - To manage API connections seamlessly and securely
- Publisher Portal - An all-encompassing hub to control API activities
Light-weight Developer tools to accelerate development, testing and integration
- RepoProTM - Enterprise Repository, simplifies asset storage and tracking
- AutomatonTM - No-code testing automation tool
- AutoStub - Fast-tracks API testing and delivery
Digit IT Services - Systems integration services include consultancy, strategy, execution and support
About Torry Harris
Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. For over two decades, it is focused on providing solutions in the areas of Integration for digital enablement, Platform Services, Full life-cycle API Management and Digital Transformation. The company is headquartered in New Jersey (USA), with development centers in Bangalore. It has offices in Bristol (UK), Slough (UK), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany) and Paris (France). To know more, visit https://www.torryharris.com/
