Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2020 Annual General Meeting Notice

Contact:

Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2020 Annual General Meeting Notice



Guernsey. 28 May 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Tuesday, 26 May 2020. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 17 June 2020, at the Company's registered office at 2:00 pm Guernsey time (3:00 pm CET). The meeting will be held in accordance with social distancing and "stay at home" measures implemented by the States of Guernsey in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.





ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.