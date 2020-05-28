Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020

WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
28.05.20
10:25 Uhr
4,540 Euro
+0,050
+1,11 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2020 | 10:05
239 Leser
Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2020 Annual General Meeting Notice

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces Posting of 2020 Annual General Meeting Notice


Guernsey. 28 May 2020 - Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that notice of its Annual General Meeting containing the full text of the proposed resolutions and a proxy statement has been mailed out to all holders on record as of Tuesday, 26 May 2020. In addition, the Company has posted the Annual General Meeting notice on its website under Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

As previously announced, Eurocastle will hold its Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, 17 June 2020, at the Company's registered office at 2:00 pm Guernsey time (3:00 pm CET). The meeting will be held in accordance with social distancing and "stay at home" measures implemented by the States of Guernsey in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.


ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited.

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.