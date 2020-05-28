IMC International Mining Corp. Responds to Misleading Report / Provides Corporate Recap

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / IMC International Mining Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC PINK:IMIMF)(FRA:3MX) (the "Company" or "IMC"), announces that it has become aware of a recent report (the "Report") which contains numerous uninformed, misleading and slanderous statements about the Company and its projects. The information contained in the Report appears to be based, for the most part, on a fundamental misunderstanding of, or deliberate contortion of facts pertaining to, the global mineral exploration industry and basic geology. The Company warns that the Report may have been published to manipulate the Company's share price and to mislead investors.

IMC International Mining Corp would like to recap that:

It has a dedicated team of professionals directing and managing the Company. These individuals have successful track records working in the exploration and mining industries in Canada and Internationally.

It has recently closed two brokered private placements totalling CAD $1,768,719.68, led by Gravitas Securities Inc., and involving a significant due diligence review of the Company.

It is in a stable financial position with additional capital access of up to CDM $8-million through Alumina Partners, LLC.

It has recently announced exploration results from the Cathedral Area and the Gail/Cirque Areas that lie within its 206 km 2 Thane Property.

Thane Property. It is on track and funded for its Phase-1, 2020 work program, which will consist of geologic mapping, geochemistry, and geophysics work, all with the purpose of delineating drill targets in the Cathedral Area.

The Company will continue to issue news releases disclosing results from exploration conducted at the Thane Property. The team remains focused and is working towards preparing for its summer work program.

Brian Thurston, Chief Executive Officer of IMC, remarked, "The Management team remains dedicated to its exploration program and will continue to provide results from the on-going compilation of work at the Thane Property as such results become available. The Company is in a stable financial position, which will allow us to move forward with our summer work program and prepare for a drilling program." He also stated, "We ask that investors be aware that the Report reflects clearly uninformed, or deliberately misleading, positions which demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the mineral exploration industry and of basic geological information."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Brian Thurston

Chief Executive Officer and President

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP.

IMC is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia, and the Bullard Pass Property in Arizona. Utilizing its experienced management team, IMC continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane property covers approximately 206km2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane of north-central British Columbia. The northern part of the Quesnel Terrane extends from south of the Mt. Milligan Mine northward to the Kemess Mine, with the Thane property located midway between these two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the 'Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

The Bullard Pass Property is comprised of 171 unpatented federal lode claims totaling 3,420 acres and is located in west-central Arizona, northwest of Phoenix, within the Pierce Mining District of Yavapai County. The property has a regional setting typical of detachment fault gold deposits and has geological, mining and metallurgical similarities to the Mesquite Mine in California. The claims are 100% owned by IMC International Mining Corp.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

ir@internationalmining.ca

1 (604) 588-2110

https://imcxmining.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to undertaking further acquisition and carrying out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, that the Company does not complete any further acquisitions; that the Company does not carry out exploration activities in respect of its mineral projects as planned (or at all); and that the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: IMC International Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591761/IMC-International-Mining-Corp-Responds-to-Misleading-Report-Provides-Corporate-Recap