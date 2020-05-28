Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Inc Announces 1st Quarter Results

Jadestone Energy Reports Results for the Period Ending March 31, 2020

Strong Ongoing Cash Flow Generation

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) ("Jadestone", or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, reported today its consolidated interim unaudited financial statements (the "Financial Statements"), as at and for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020. Management will host a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. UK time, details of which can be found in the release below.

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO commented:

"I'm pleased to report another quarter of cash flow delivery and ongoing strengthening of our balance sheet. Prices realised for our production remain well above the Brent benchmark and are further bolstered by downside price protection through our hedging programme. At the same time, we have opted to utilise the substantial flexibility inherent in our 2020 spending plans, to reduce this year's capex by 80%.

The combined effect is that we continue to strengthen our net cash position, which now stands at US$72 million and affords us the comfort to re-affirm plans to pay our first dividend later this year, as previously committed. We are building a business that is resilient on all fronts, and can continue to thrive even in a low price environment, with an operating cashflow break-even oil price for the remainder of the year reduced to US$20/bbl.

While the challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, and related global economic slowdown, will impact everyone in some way, we are remaining vigilant in how we manage our operations and the welfare of our colleagues and, to this point, we have experienced no disruptions to offshore operations. We remain committed to operating within the guidelines and expectations set out by local authorities, but we are optimistic that the global measures taken to date, can now begin to be scaled back, and that both oil demand and prices will continue their early upward trend.

At the same time, we are also optimistic about the potential for new M&A opportunities to present themselves as a result of the current challenging environment. We will not deviate from our stringent approach to screening, nor our exclusive focus on the Asia Pacific region, but we are well positioned to leverage our strong financial position as an acquirer. As always, our focus is on identifying and acquiring assets which offer the potential for substantial value generation through incremental investment."

Financial highlights

Net revenue for Q1 2020 was US$74.2 million, down 19% from Q4 2019, and up 32% on Q1 2019;

Average realised oil price of US$64.09/bbl, 7% lower than Q4 2019, and 5% lower than Q1 2019. Realised prices reflect an average premium over Brent of ~US$11.50/bbl;

Costs of production were US$26.5 million for Q1 2020, excluding non-recurring costs and workovers, remaining fairly stable compared to Q4 2019, and down US$1.9 million from Q1 2019;

On a unit basis, cash opex increased to US$24.99/bbl 1 , up 27% from Q4 2019 due to weather downtime and increased maintenance in Q1 2020, and up 3% from Q1 2019;

, up 27% from Q4 2019 due to weather downtime and increased maintenance in Q1 2020, and up 3% from Q1 2019; Positive cash generated from operations, before changes in working capital, of US$36.0 million in Q1 2020, compared to US$58.0 million in Q4 2019, and US$27.5 million in Q1 2019;

Adjusted EBITDAX of US$30.9 2 million, 48% lower than Q4 2019, and 34% higher than Q1 2019;

million, 48% lower than Q4 2019, and 34% higher than Q1 2019; Gross cash and bank balances of US$119.4 3 million at March 31, 2020, versus US$99.4 3 million at December 31, 2019; and

million at March 31, 2020, versus US$99.4 million at December 31, 2019; and Net cash of US$72.14 million at March 31, 2020, versus net cash of US$39.34 million at December 31, 2019.

Operational highlights

Implemented measures to protect the well-being of personnel and to mitigate the specific risks and challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic;

Continued safe operations at all assets, with no significant recordable personnel or environmental incidents, and no disruptions to offshore operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and response;

Produced an average of 11,665 bbls/d, 21% lower than Q4 2019 due to weather downtime and increased maintenance in Q1 2020, and 11% lower than Q1 2019;

2020 production guidance of 12,000-14,000 bbls/d for the year;

Successfully completed a 3D seismic acquisition across the Montara area; and

Maari acquisition on track to complete in H2 2020.

Corporate highlights

Reduced the Company's planned 2020 spending guidance by 80% to US$30-35 million, by delaying the Nam Du and U Minh gas field developments, offshore Vietnam, and deferring the Australia infill drilling campaign into 2021;

Initiated Project Clover, a Company-wide cost efficiency and capital savings programme, which has locked in 2020 savings of US$3/bbl to date, and targets a total of US$5/bbl of 2020 savings;

Operating cashflow break-even oil price for the remainder of the year reduced to US$20/bbl;

Re-affirmed the Company's plans for its maiden dividend payment to shareholders for later in 2020, with a targeted range of US$7.5-12.5 million; and

Published the Company's maiden annual report and sustainability report.

