Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Majuba Hill Property (the "Property"), a gold-copper porphyry project, has been chosen as one of three new theses to be prepared under supervision at the University of Nevada's ("UNR") Ralph J. Roberts Center for Research in Economic Geology ("CREG").

About Ralph J. Roberts Center for Research in Economic Geology

The CREG program is a center of study and learning that is leading to a greater understanding of the geology, geochemistry, geophysics, genesis and exploration of mineral deposits, especially Nevada's famous Carlin-type gold deposits, which make the U.S. the third leading gold producer in the world. The program is a partnership between the Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno, the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, and the U.S. Geological Survey. CREG is directed by Dr. John Muntean, Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno. The sponsors and partners provide broad guidance and the list includes many of the active mining companies and explorers in Nevada.

Mr. David Greenway commented: "I am pleased to have our flagship Majuba Hill project receive the attention of the CREG program. The recognition is significant and the planned work by a premier research program like CREG will fit in very well with the exploration and drilling currently underway at Majuba Hill. We look forward to having the in-depth insights CREG can provide as Bam Bam continues its gold, copper, and silver exploration."

The CREG research will pursue a detailed investigation of the temporal evolution of the Majuba Hill magmatic-hydrothermal system to establish the spatial and temporal relationships between the different intrusion phases, hydrothermal alterations, and mineralization stages. The collaborative nature of the CREG Program will provide Bam Bam geologists and advisors the opportunity to apply detailed understanding to on-going exploration. The resulting theses will be published and will be available in due course at CREG website at Ralph J. Roberts Center for Research in Economic Geology.

About Dr. Muntean

Dr. John Muntean is a Research Economic Geologist and Associate Professor with the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno. He received his BS from Purdue University, his MS from the University of Michigan, and his PhD from Stanford University. Before joining UNR in 2005, John worked 12 years in the mining industry for companies exploring for gold in Nevada, including Santa Fe Pacific, Homestake, and Placer Dome. At Placer Dome, he provided technical support for Placer's worldwide near-mine and long-term generative exploration efforts. His research has been on epithermal, porphyry, and Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada and Latin America. At NBMG he has also been involved in mineral assessments, mapping projects, database compilations, and reporting on mineral exploration activities in Nevada. He is an active member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the Geological Society of Nevada.

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately-owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam Bam Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPA) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

