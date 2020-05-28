Lucintel: Emerging Technology Trends in the PCB Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / The technologies in PCB market have undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional low density to advanced high density PCBs. The rising wave of new technologies, such as rigid-flex, IC substrate, and HDI are creating significant potential for advanced PCBs in smartphone and automotive applications, and driving the demand for PCB technologies.

In PCB market, various technologies, such as rigid 1-2 sided, standard multilayer, flexible circuits, rigid-flex, HDI/Microvia/build-up, and IC substrate are used in various applications. Increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various PCB technologies.

Lucintel study finds that the PCB technology is forecast to grow at 7.8% CAGR during next five years. The computer/peripheral application is expected to witness the highest growth followed by the communication application.

Nippon Mektron, Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited, Young Poong Electronics Co., Ltd., Unimicron Technology Corp., and Samsung Electro-Mechanics are among the major technology providers in the PCB market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in PCB market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global PCB Market 2020-2025". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in PCB market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global PCB market by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Rigid 1-2 Sided

Standard Multilayer

Flexible Circuits

Rigid-flex

HDI/Microvia/Build-up

IC Substrate

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2014 to 2025]:

Computer/Peripherals by Technology Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Communications by Technology Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Consumer Electronics by Technology Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Industrial Electronics by Technology Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Automotive by Technology Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Military/Aerospace by Technology Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate

Others by Technology Rigid 1-2 Sided Standard Multilayer Flexible Circuits Rigid-flex HDI/Microvia/Build-up IC Substrate



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2014 to 2025]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the PCB Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

A more than 150-pages research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, growth consulting, M&A, and due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: brandon.fitzgerald@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

