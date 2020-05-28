Amid market and economic uncertainty OTC Markets Group (OTCM) is taking a straightforward approach, maintaining its long-term goal of developing its transparent, cost-efficient markets while staying financially strong, serving its clients and protecting staff in the near term. Results seem likely to be affected by COVID-19 for a period, but the group is well placed to resume growth when conditions begin to normalise.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de