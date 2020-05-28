DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of
Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-05-28 / 10:45
Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Interim report Q1*
Language: German
Address:
https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Zwischenmitteilung_Q1_2020.pdf
Language: English
Address:
https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Consolidated_Interim_Financial_
Statements_Q1_2020.pdf
2020-05-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
End of News DGAP News Service
1057483 2020-05-28
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresMay 28, 2020 04:45 ET (08:45 GMT)
