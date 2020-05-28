DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of

Financial Reports

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report



2020-05-28 / 10:45

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately

available under the follwing internet address:



*Report Type: Interim report Q1*



Language: German

Address:

https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Zwischenmitteilung_Q1_2020.pdf



Language: English

Address:

https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Consolidated_Interim_Financial_

Statements_Q1_2020.pdf



Language: English

Company: IMMOFINANZ AG

Wienerbergstraße 11

1100 Vienna

Austria

Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



