Technavio has been monitoring the medical education market and it is poised to grow by USD 129.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 17% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Education Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in the number of online medical education programs will offer immense growth opportunities, threats from open-source and free educational resources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growth in the number of online medical education programs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the threat from open-source and free educational resources might hamper market growth.
Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Medical Education Market is segmented as below:
- Learning Method
- Blended Learning
- Online Learning
- Courses
- Graduate Courses
- Certifications And Training
- Post-graduate Courses
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medical education market report covers the following areas:
- Medical Education Market size
- Medical Education Market trends
- Medical Education Market industry analysis
This study identifies gamification in medical education as one of the prime reasons driving the medical education market growth during the next few years.
Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Medical Education Market, including some of the vendors such as Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, New York University, Stanford University, University of California, University of Cambridge, University of New England, University of Oxford, University of Washington, and Yale University. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Medical Education Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Medical Education Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist medical education market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the medical education market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the medical education market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical education market vendors
