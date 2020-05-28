Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: IO) (FSE: SU92) (SSEV: IOCL) ("Inca One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the future launch of its online bullion store providing collectors and investors an opportunity to purchase gold directly from the Company.

Upon the onset of the global pandemic, Inca One recognized the immediate need for precious metal investors access to purchase gold and silver bullion. As a result, the Company views this as an ideal opportunity to begin selling its gold and silver directly to the retail bullion investor. With the official launch scheduled for June, the Company's bullion store will initially offer 1-ounce gold coins and will add additional products, including silver options in the future. The Company will stamp and mint the inaugural, Peruvian-themed coins unique to the Inca One gold and silver bullion store.

The Company will become one of only a handful of public issuers to offer their own production in the form of gold coins. The bullion will exclusively be made available through Inca One's online bullion store. The Company will distribute its specialized, inaugural coins in a streamlined and user-friendly experience with worldwide shipping and order tracking.

"We are incredibly pleased to offer a convenient, secure and vertically integrated alternative for customers wishing to purchase precious metals," stated Edward Kelly, President and CEO of Inca One. "This new online service is another milestone for Inca One as we join a limited few precious metal producing peers. We will be offering bullion from Peruvian small-scale miners who have had their ore processed at one of our gold-ore processing facilities."

Sales from the online bullion store are expected to provide increased margins to the Company from direct sales but, most importantly, will offer an intrinsic value through enhanced marketing and promotional opportunities. As an additional benefit to shareholders, it is the Company's intention to make the gold coins available to Inca One shareholders at a preferred rate. Furthermore, additional value will translate through to the Peruvian small-scale miners and solidify Inca One as the processor of choice, providing the best service and experience, whilst minimizing wealth extraction from the Peruvian economy.

To be among the first to be notified with updates about our new online bullion store please click on this link, Inca One Bullion Store, and sign up for future updates.

About Inca One

Inca One Gold Corp is a TSX-V listed, small-cap, gold producer operating two, fully permitted, gold ore processing facilities in Peru. Peru is the world's sixth-largest producer of gold and its small-scale mining sector is estimated by government officials to be valued in the billions of dollars annually. The Company, now in its sixth year of commercial production, is led by an experienced and capable management team that has established Inca One Gold as a trusted leader in servicing government permitted, small scale miners in Peru. Inca One Gold possesses a combined 450 tonnes per day permitted operating capacity at its two fully integrated plants, Chala One and Kori One, and is targeting a fourth consecutive year of increased production and sales growth.

