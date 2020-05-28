Groupe PSA will produce surgical masks from August 2020 on its Mulhouse site

A production capacity of 10 million masks in France per month, to cover the equipment needs of Group employees and support organizations that fight against the virus and exclusion

The training of teams dedicated to this project will be organized from June 2020

Regulatory News:

"Since the start of this crisis, the Group's (Paris:UG) priority has been to protect its employees and we have decided to invest in this production, which will start this summer. This decision, shared with the trade unions, makes us collectively stronger to win against the Covid-19," indicates Xavier Chéreau, Director of Human Resources and Transformation of Groupe PSA.

The sanitary crisis has led the Group to deploy a protocol of reinforced health measures at each of its sites to protect its employees. This protocol provides in particular for the distribution of two to four masks per day per employee.

To support the implementation of this protocol, the Group has decided to be autonomous by producing masks in France from August 2020.

Machines are manufactured by a French company on the national territory. Production will be organized in two concomitant phases:

From August 2020, an automated line will be implemented on the Mulhouse site and a dozen Group employees will be dedicated to the production of masks. In parallel, a second automated line will be put into operation at our French partner, which will produce masks for the Group and will continue this production for a year.

From August 2021, this second line will be transferred to Mulhouse and the Group's teams will, in this scenario, ensure all of the production.

Ultimately, 10 million masks could be produced monthly in Mulhouse, for the protection of Group employees and organizations fighting against the virus and exclusion.

The Mulhouse site has all the sanitary characteristics necessary to manufacture this type of material.

Employees dedicated to the production of masks will be trained by our partner from June.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia..

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en +33 6 61 93 29 36- @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200528005397/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Karine Douet: +33 6 61 64 03 83 karine.douet@mpsa.com

Valérie Gillot: +33 6 83 92 92 96 valerie.gillot@mpsa.com