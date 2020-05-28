Growing Pandemic of COVID-19 Skyrocketing Sales of New Products from Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market - Transparency Market Research

- COVID-19 has confined people to their homes. This has created a massive demand for media and entertainment enterprises. Owing to this trend the global audio and video editing software market from 2020 to 2030

- The global audio and video editing software market shall experience a significant 7% CAGR during the forecast period

ALBANY, New York, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a per a recent report by Transparency Market Research the global audio and video editing software market is projected to grow exponentially during the tenure of to 2020 to 2030. The growth of the global audio and video editing software market is attributed to growing trends of social media postings and launch of various regional and international video uploading platforms. Owing to these developments the global audio and video editing software market shall witness 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Also the global audio and video editing software market shall reach to ~US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2030 from ~US$ 2 Bn in 2020.

"During the wake if COVID-19, people are confined to their homes and have limited sources of entertainment. Among few of these hardware and software, one particular source of entertainment is video uploading platforms. These platforms not just help the user to entertain themselves but also allow them to reach to larger number of audience. Due to rise in the use of these apps during the outbreak of COVID-19, the global audio and video editing software market shall witness a substantial growth from 2020 to 2030" Transparency Market Research.

Major Findings in Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market Study

North America remained the dominant leader in the global audio and video editing software market in year 2019, primarily due to strong adoption of editing software in the world's largest media & entertainment industry i.e. the U.S.

Professional Services under services category dominates the global audio and video editing software market.

Major Drivers Driving the Growth of Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market

The demand for free video uploads is projected to boost at significant rate during the outbreak of COVID-19. This demand shall propel the growth of global audio and video editing software market.

A major platform that provides massive reach to the users is also a crucial factor that boost the growth of global audio and video editing software market from 2020 to 2030.

Growing Trend of digital media platforms to boost the growth of global audio and video editing software market.

Key Challenges that Might Impede the Growth of Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market

Pacing developments do not allow the user to be updated with latest products. This as a result restricts the growth of global audio and video editing software market.

Limited availability of resources in terms of skilled manpower capable of working with today's evolving technologies is leading to the resources charging a higher fee. Small and medium editing studios are able to manage few such resources, which further impacts their quality.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to dominate the regional front of global audio and video editing software market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030. This dominance is attributed to growing number of users using video uploading apps in countries like India and China. Owing to these developments, APAC shall dominate regional front of global audio and video editing software market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Competitive Landscape

The global audio and video editing software market is highly progressive yet highly fragmented. The nature of the market is the result of presence of various prominent players. However, due to this the new players are unable to enter the global audio and video editing software market. To overcome this situation, the new players are merging and collaborating with the established players of global audio and video editing software market.

The global audio and video editing software market is segmented on the basis of:

Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Component

Solution

Audio



Video

Services

Professional



Installation & Maintenance



Training & Support

Managed

Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Device

Desktop Computer/Laptop

Mobile

Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by End Use

Live Broadcasting

Media & Entertainment

Cinema/TV Shows



News



Gaming



Advertisement



Sports



Others

Audio and Video Editing Software Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada





Rest of North America



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC)



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

