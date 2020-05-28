Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Berlin
28.05.20
11:55 Uhr
3,510 Euro
+0,060
+1,74 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2020 | 12:05
Suominen Corporation: Suominen - transfer of the company's own shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 28, 2020 at 1:00p.m. (EEST)

Following the decision taken at Suominen's Annual General Meeting on March 19, 2020, Suominen has transferred on May 28, 2020 29,121 shares to the members of the Board of Directors as part of their remuneration. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 40% of the annual remuneration of the Board members is paid in the company's shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 700,230 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on March 19, 2020.


SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Further information:

Klaus Korhonen, SVP, HR and Legal Affairs tel. +358 10 214 30 70

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

