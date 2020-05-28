Grégoire Bailly-Salins als neuen Head of Transactions für Kontinentaleuropa eingestellt Aviva Investors, die global tätige Asset-Management-Gesellschaft des britischen Versicherers Aviva plc, hat Grégoire Bailly-Salins als neuen Head of Transactions für Kontinentaleuropa eingestellt. Mit dieser Personalie baut Aviva Investors seine paneuropäische Immobilienkompetenz weiter aus. Grégoire Bailly-Salins berichtet von Paris aus an Daniel McHugh, Global Head of ...

