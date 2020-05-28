Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.48p INCLUDING current year revenue 265.94p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 250.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 258.71p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---