CIArb Roebuck Lecture 2020 Delivered by Cherie Blair CBE QC MCIArb

LONDON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), the world's leading professional body for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution, is delivering its annual flagship event Roebuck Lecture for the first time fully digital, as an online and complimentary event for members and non-members, on 11 June 2020, 17:50 - 19:30 BST.

The theme of this year's Roebuck Lecture is entitled "Getting ahead of the curve: How arbitration can better meet the needs of parties, people and planet" and will be delivered by Cherie Blair CBE QC MCIArb. Welcome address and introduction will be delivered by Catherine Dixon, CIArb Director General and closing remarks by Francis Xavier SC C.Arb FCIArb, CIArb President.

In memory of Professor Derek Roebuck MCIArb, and in light of the current pandemic, CIArb is extending the online viewing of this year's Roebuck Lecture to the whole alternative dispute resolution (ADR) community - worldwide - on the night of the event, free of charge.

To register for the online event please go to the website: https://ciarb.org/events/roebuck-lecture-2020/.

About the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb)

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) is a Royal Charter body and charity established in 1915 with over 16,000 members across the world. It exists to promote and facilitate all forms of alternative dispute resolution as an alternative to litigation. As an international centre of excellence for the practice and profession of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), CIArb is passionate about promoting a harmonious society and helping people and organisations avoid, manage and resolve conflict through a global network of 41 branches.

About the Roebuck Lecture

The Roebuck Lecture, now in its 10th year, is named after Professor Derek Roebuck MCIArb and celebrates the very significant contribution that he has made to the Institute over the years, principally as Editor of Arbitration - The International Journal of Arbitration, Mediation and Dispute Management. This lecture takes place each summer and is one of the highlights of CIArb's events calendar.

