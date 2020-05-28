Fowler Laundry Solutions to Offer Touchless PayRange Mobile Payment on Machines in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania

To alleviate consumer concerns with exposure while paying for laundry, Fowler is upgrading all its compatible machines.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / PayRange, the leading network for everyday purchases, has been selected by Fowler Laundry Solutions to upgrade its machines with touchless payment via the PayRange App. As the nation's largest distributor and operator of LG Commercial Laundry machines in the New York area, and the nation's largest distributor of Girbau Commercial Laundry Equipment, Fowler is the premier laundry solutions provider to thousands of multi-family housing properties in the Northeast.

Like many businesses across the globe, Fowler is mobilizing to adapt to the new realities of doing business during a pandemic and beyond. A top request from property managers has been to offer residents payment options that do not include touching kiosks, cards, or coins in the interest of reducing exposure or transmission of COVID-19. After piloting with PayRange, Fowler has committed to upgrading every compatible machine as soon as practical.

"It's not business as usual at Fowler," stated Daniel Fowler, Director of Strategic Planning at Fowler Laundry Solutions. "Being in the epicenter of the US pandemic, we are responding quickly to alleviate consumer concerns. We recognize that our community laundry rooms pose a risk to our customers and we are doing everything we can to promote a safe laundry experience." In addition to providing touchless payment, the PayRange solution reduces the need for consumers to make trips to buy quarters, and for service personnel to visit the properties to perform on-site collections.

About PayRange: PayRange was founded by Paresh Patel, an unattended retail veteran, to provide operators and consumers with a simple and secure mobile payment and loyalty solution for laundry, vending, amusement, and other small-ticket merchants. PayRange is the North American leader in mobile payments for unattended retail, with over 3 million users and a network of machines throughout 350 cities and towns in the US and Canada. Find out more at www.payrange.com .

About Fowler Laundry Solutions: Founded in 1952, is multi-generational, family operated business headquartered in Union, New Jersey with numerous branch offices and satellite locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Puerto Rico. Fowler focuses on providing premier laundry solutions through turnkey solutions, leased equipment, and equipment sales for a wide variety of private sector and government clientele. For more information visit: www.fowlercompanies.com .

