Food Vacuum Machine Market Worth $16.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Food Vacuum Machine Market by Machinery Type (External Vacuum Sealers, Chamber Vacuum Machines, Tray Sealing Machines, Other Machinery Types), End-use Sector (Industrial, Commercial, Domestic), Process, Application, Packaging Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Food Vacuum Machine Market is projected to grow from USD 12.9 billion in 2020 to USD 16.4 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the food vacuum machine market include the focus on hygienic packaging solutions, the need to preserve food and minimize food wastage, and the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food.

The chamber vacuum machines segment is projected to account for the largest share in the food vacuum machine market during the forecast period.

Chamber vacuum machines are suitable for a variety of applications, ranging from small-scale productions to industrial. The suitability of chamber vacuum machines for both solid as well as liquid food is projected to favor the growth of the chamber vacuum machines segment in the food vacuum machine market.

The flexible segment, by packaging type, is projected to be the fastest-growing in the food vacuum machine market during the forecast period.

The demand for flexible packaging is increasing across the fresh food sector. Also, flexible-packed food products are lightweight and convenient for distributors and consumers. This trend is projected to support the growth of flexible packaging in the food vacuum machine market.

The industrial segment is projected to account for the largest share in the food vacuum machine market during the forecast period.

Vacuum technology is crucial in today's food industry. The key factor driving the demand for food vacuum machines for industrial applications is the need to preserve food, thereby minimizing food wastage and maximizing productivity, especially across the frozen food and meat industries.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for food vacuum machines during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for food vacuum machines during the forecast period. The region witnesses a high demand for convenience and packaged food products, which require food vacuum machines to seal the food content for further preservation. Also, the rapidly growing income of the middle-class population in the region will encourage increased expenditures on packaged food. The advent of COVID-19 has resulted in consumer preference for hygienically packaged food. These factors are projected to create growth opportunities for food vacuum machine manufacturers in countries such as India, China, Japan, and Australia.

Key players in the global food vacuum machine market include Ulma Packaging (Spain), Proseal (UK), Multivac (Germany), Electrolux Professional (Sweden), Henkelman (Netherlands), Henkovac International (Netherlands), and Promarks (US). These players have broad industry coverage and high operational and financial strength.

