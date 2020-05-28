Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Neues Unternehmens-Update zeigt brutales Upside für diese Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
28.05.2020 | 13:34
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Global Limited - Notice of AGM

BH Global Limited - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 28

BH Global Limited
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey
with registration number 48555)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

28 MAY 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 26 June 2020 at 1.00pm.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders on 27 May 2020, and the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 were sent to shareholders on 22 May 2020.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END

BH GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.