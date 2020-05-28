BH Global Limited - Notice of AGM

BH Global Limited

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey

with registration number 48555)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

28 MAY 2020

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 26 June 2020 at 1.00pm.

The Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders on 27 May 2020, and the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2019 were sent to shareholders on 22 May 2020.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END

