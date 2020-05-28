BODYCOTE PLC - AGM Voting Results
PR Newswire
London, May 28
28 May 2020
Bodycote plc - Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
Bodycote plc announces that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held at 12 pm on 28 May 2020 were passed on a show of hands.
Details of proxy voting instructions, lodged prior to the Meeting are set out below:
|Resolution
|For
(number of votes)
|Discretion
(number of votes)
|Against
(number of votes)
|Abstention
(number of votes)
Ordinary Resolutions
|1. To receive the annual report
|159,934,020
|45,154
|466,253
|1,473,395
Re-election of directors
|2. To re-elect Mrs A.C. Quinn
|160,327,221
|48,048
|220,064
|1,323,489
|3. To re-elect Mr. S.C. Harris
|161,661,161
|45,154
|208,437
|4,071
|4. To re-elect Ms E. Lindqvist
|159,488,969
|48,048
|2,380,565
|1,241
|5. To re-elect Mr. I.B. Duncan
|157,228,385
|45,154
|4,643,592
|1,691
|6. To re-elect Mr. D. Yates
|161,585,735
|45,154
|286,693
|1,241
|7. To re-elect Mr. P. Larmon
|161,668,312
|45,154
|204,116
|1,241
|8. To re-elect Ms. L. Chahbazi
|161,662,038
|45,154
|209,940
|1,691
|9. To re-appoint the auditors
|161,870,278
|45,154
|3,214
|177
|10. To authorise the directors to fix auditor's
remuneration
|161,866,030
|48,048
|4,745
|0
|11. To approve the report on remuneration
|120,101,853
|48,498
|41,753,660
|14,812
Special resolutions
|12. To renew authority to allot shares
|161,029,049
|48,048
|839,566
|2,160
|13. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-
emption rights in respect of 5% of issued share
capital
|161,840,263
|48,048
|23,631
|6,881
|14. To renew authority for disapplication of pre-
emption rights for an additional 5% of issued share
capital
|160,039,610
|48,048
|1,829,004
|2,160
|15. To renew authority to buy own shares
|159,925,655
|48,048
|1,922,956
|22,163
|16. To authorise general meetings 14 days' notice
|158,876,729
|45,454
|2,989,948
|6,692
|17. Dividend waivers
|161,537,177
|45,523
|18,629
|317,494
The number of ordinary shares in issue on 28 May 2020 was 191,456,172. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes validly cast.
All resolutions presented to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting were passed with a majority of votes. However, the Board recognises that some shareholders opposed resolution 11 (the approval of the directors' annual report on remuneration). While the Board is pleased that resolution 11 has received shareholder approval, it also acknowledges the views of the shareholders who opposed the resolution. The principal concern being in respect of the CEO's 2020 salary increase. We contacted our major shareholders before the Annual General Meeting to offer to discuss their views on this matter. We will continue to engage with our shareholders to ensure views are fully understood and report back within six months.
A copy of the Resolutions passed as Special Business at the Annual General Meeting is being submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the FCA Electronic Submission System, which is situated at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
U. Ball, Group Company Secretary, Bodycote plc
Tel: +44 (0)1625 505300