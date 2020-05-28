Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - Quinsam Capital Corporation (CSE: QCA) ("Quinsam" or the "Company") wishes to announce that Peter Bilodeau, President and Director, has resigned from his roles with the Company.

"Peter is Chairman and Interim CEO of Harborside Inc., one of our portfolio investment companies" said Roger Dent CEO. "Peter has decided to more fully focus his efforts on his duties at Harborside Inc. During his time with Quinsam, Peter has been a valuable and dedicated member of the management team and has helped us source a number of interesting investment opportunities."

"My responsibilities at Harborside have kept me busy to the point where I no longer believe I am contributing to the advancement of the Quinsam business" said Peter Bilodeau. "I wish Quinsam and its team continued success".

Quinsam does not plan on appointing a new President at this time.

About Quinsam Capital Corporation

Quinsam is a merchant bank based in Canada with a focus on cannabis-related investments. Quinsam also invests in non-cannabis related enterprises. Our merchant banking business may encompass a range of activities including acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities and portfolio investments. Quinsam invests its capital for its own account in assets, companies or projects which we believe are undervalued and where we see a viable plan for unlocking such value. We do not invest on behalf of any third party and we do not offer investment advice.

Generally, Quinsam does not believe that individual investments are material reportable events. Quinsam may choose to announce certain investments once the company is certain that it has finished buying its position because the Company feels that this information helps Quinsam's investors understand its investment decision making process. Generally, Quinsam does not announce the sale of investments.

For further information please contact:

Roger Dent, CEO

(647) 993-5475

roger@quinsamcapital.com

