Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Q1 2020 Presentation

Please find enclosed the presentation of Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) for the first quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast/conference call 28 May, 2020 at 14:00 CET.
Attend by webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2juk936d
Attend by conference call:
UK and International: +44 (0) 2071 928 000
US: +1 631 510 7495
Norway: +47 23 96 02 64
Confirmation code: 9088721
For further queries, please contact:
Peder C. G. Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO
Tel: +47 22 00 48 15
ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
- Avance Gas - Q1 2020 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7dfcbbd1-65ae-47ba-97c8-9804690e3146)
