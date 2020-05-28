Skybox Security Appoints Charlie Velasquez as Chief Financial Officer

Velasquez to lead global finance team and corporate growth strategies

SAN JOSE, California, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox Security, a global leader in cybersecurity management solutions, announced today that Charlie Velasquez has joined the company as chief financial officer. Velasquez brings to the company more than 25 years' experience in financial roles, heavily concentrated in the tech industry.

Velasquez joins Skybox with an extensive pedigree as CFO in fast-growth companies including Arxan Technologies, CollabNet, AccelOps and Tidal Software. He also has directed operations and product management for Cisco Systems' Cloud Solution Management Theater Group giving him a unique perspective of the intersection of diverse business units.

Gidi Cohen, CEO for Skybox Security, commented: "Having Charlie on board is a great asset to the company. He's shown considerable expertise in driving strategic growth with the security and technology companies he's worked with. We're looking forward to harnessing that expertise at Skybox as we push deeper into the market and expand to new territories and offerings."

Responsible for overseeing the global finance team, Velasquez will be tasked with ensuring healthy profit margins and identifying new growth strategies.

Velasquez commented on his new role saying, "I'm very pleased to be joining Skybox, working with a talented team in a company that holds a bright future. There's great opportunity for its solution in the market, and the company is strategically poised to capitalize on that."

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

At Skybox Security, we provide you with cybersecurity management solutions to help your organization innovate rapidly and with confidence. We get to the root of cybersecurity issues, giving you better visibility, context and automation across a variety of use cases. By integrating data, delivering new insights and unifying processes, you're able to control security without restricting operational agility. Skybox's comprehensive solution unites different security perspectives into the big picture, minimizes risk and empowers security programs to move to the next level. With obstacles and complexities removed, you can stay informed, work smarter and drive your organization forward, faster.

© 2020 Skybox Security, Inc. All rights reserved. Skybox Security and the Skybox Security logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Skybox Security, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change at any time without prior notice.

