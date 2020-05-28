EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 28, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS SRV GROUP PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of SRV Group Plc will be traded as of May 29, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: SRV1VU0120 ISIN code: FI4000440169 Orderbook id: 197191 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: May 29, 2020 - June 12, 2020 Trading starts: May 29, 2020 Last trading day: June 08, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260