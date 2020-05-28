Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.05.2020
WKN: A2DRF0 ISIN: CA0548271000 
28.05.20
08:10 Uhr
0,175 Euro
+0,032
+22,38 %
ACCESSWIRE
28.05.2020 | 14:08
Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Engages IR Consultant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) ("Aztec") announces that it has engaged Commodity-TV and Rohstoff-TV ("C&R-TV") for an initial three month period to assist with Aztec's investor relations activities. Pursuant to an agreement dated May 20, 2020, Aztec will pay C&R-TV €9000 plus expenses. C&R-TV is based in Switzerland and will introduce Aztec to its European investor network by recording, translating, broadcasting and disseminating on its digital platforms Aztec news, articles, interviews and webinars.

"Joey Wilkins"

Joey Wilkins, Chief Executive Officer
Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large gold-copper deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Joey Wilkins, President and CEO or Bradford Cooke, Chairman

Tel: (604) 685-9770
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: joey@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include matters relating to receipt of regulatory approval. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/591730/Aztec-Engages-IR-Consultant

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
