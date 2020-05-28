Allied Universal's HELIAUS(R) Health Screening Application Helps Keep Facilities Secure During COVID-19 Pandemic

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, announces that their advanced artificial intelligence platform, HELIAUS®, is helping to keep facilities secure during the COVID-19 pandemic. HELIAUS® is an advanced artificial intelligence platform designed to improve safety and reduce risk by enhancing on-site guarding services.

To support Allied Universal's customers' return to workplace initiatives, the company has enhanced the HELIAUS® technology platform to include a new visitor screening application. The new application is fully configurable to support different client's visitor screening procedures. It offers screening questions based on Centers of Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and implements customer-specific visitor screening protocols such as instructing the security professional to take a visitor's temperature or asking the visitor to use a hand sanitization station before entry.

"The HELIAUS® visitor screening application includes new suggestions for workflows that help with visitor screening, social distancing management, workplace signage and maintaining a safe and clean workplace," says Mark Mullison, Chief Information Officer, Allied Universal. "All of the information collected in the course of visitor screening or custom workflows is captured electronically and fed into the platform's AI engine, which makes recommendations for improving the site's condition."

For example, using GPS and Bluetooth beacons, HELIAUS® understands security professional locations in real-time, even indoors. If they approach an elevator bay, it might ask whether people are present, and if they are obeying social distancing guidelines. These answers are then recorded. Over time, based on the knowledge collected, the AI engine will make predictions about when enforcement of social distancing guidelines is most likely to be needed and will notify security professionals to inspect the elevator bays and encourage social distancing at the right times.

"HELIAUS® has the ability to remotely message important updates or assign important tasks to your security professionals," said Mullison. "Clients can receive custom email / text reports in real-time."

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America with more than 235,000 employees and revenues over $8.4 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

Media Contacts :

Vanessa Showalter, Allied Universal/PR Manager Phone: 714-619-9744 Email: Vanessa.Showalter@aus.com

Nancy Thompson, Vorticom Public Relations Phone: 212-532-2208 Email: nancyt@vorticom.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/591658/Allied-Universals-HELIAUSR-Health-Screening-Application-Helps-Keep-Facilities-Secure-During-COVID-19-Pandemic