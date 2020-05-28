First Mining Gold Corp.: First Mining Resumes Operations in Ontario, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company")(TSX:FF)(OTCQX:FFMGF)(FRA:FMG) is pleased to announce the restart of field operations at its 100%-owned Springpole Gold Project ("Springpole") and its 100%-owned Goldlund Gold Project ("Goldlund"), both located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

At Springpole, field personnel will be remobilized back to site in the first week of June to resume the combined geotechnical-hydrogeological drill program that began in February 2020 to support the Pre-Feasibility Study and the Environmental Impact Statement. Metallurgical testwork is also underway at the SGS laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario, utilizing sample material collected in the 2020 drilling program. Further details on the Springpole 2020 work activities are provided in the Company's news release dated March 31, 2020.

At Goldlund, the Company has recommenced its 2020 drill program, and will be completing a further 1,500 metres of drilling targeting the northeast extensions of Zones 2 and 3 at the Goldlund Main Zone. Sampling and assaying are also scheduled to be completed on eight holes that were drilled prior to the suspension of the drill program due to COVID-19, as samples from these holes had not been cut and shipped to the assay laboratory due to the temporary demobilization of operations at site. Approximately 7,300 metres of drilling has now been completed on the Goldlund Main Zone during the 2019 - 2020 drill program.

First Mining has implemented a COVID-19 risk mitigation policy incorporating recommendations set by the Government of Ontario, to provide health and safety guidance and recommendations to its employees and contractors. All employees and contactors at Springpole and Goldlund will be subject to heightened health and safety standards in accordance with precautions put in place by the Government of Ontario and the Company.

First Mining would like to thank all its employees, contractors and stakeholders for their understanding and support throughout this challenging time. We look forward to a safe and measured approach as we return to work at Springpole and Goldlund. The health and safety of First Mining's workforce, and the communities in which we operate, remains our top priority. First Mining is committed to fully supporting all safety measures recommended by the Ministry of Health in Ontario and the federal Government of Canada in respect of restarting activities at mining project sites.

Pickle Crow Update

First Mining is also pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Pickle Crow Gold Project ("Pickle Crow"). Auteco Minerals Ltd ("Auteco"), First Mining's joint venture partner on Pickle Crow, has commenced a 5,000 metre, maiden diamond drill program targeting shallow, high-grade targets within the top 300 metres that lie outside of historically defined resource areas. Auteco is advancing Pickle Crow and may earn up to an 80% interest in the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PC Gold Inc., which owns the Project. Further details on the earn-in are provided in First Mining's January 27, 2020 news release, and further details on Auteco's Pickle Crow drill program are provided in their news release from May 27, 2020.

About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold Corp. is a Canadian-focused gold exploration and development company advancing a large resource base of 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.8 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category. First Mining's primary focus is the development and permitting of its Springpole Gold Project and the advanced exploration of its Goldlund Gold Project, both located in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold assets in Canada, with permitting and a Pre-Feasibility Study underway. Goldlund is an advanced exploration stage asset where drilling in 2020 is planned to define both the extension of the existing resource area and to better define the regional scale potential. First Mining's eastern Canadian property portfolio also includes Cameron, Pickle Crow, Hope Brook, Duparquet, Duquesne, and Pitt.

First Mining was created in 2015 by Mr. Keith Neumeyer, founding President and CEO of First Majestic Silver Corp.

