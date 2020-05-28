Driven originally by accelerating customer expectations for traceability, GPV has selected Aegis' FactoryLogix Smart digital manufacturing solution, targeting multiple values and benefits

Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution Software (MES), today announces that GPV, one of Europe's leading electronics manufacturers, has selected Aegis as their trusted software provider of IIoT-driven MES software.

With 3700 employees across 13 sites worldwide, GPV has proactively pursued a digital manufacturing strategy that would meet traceability requirements in conjunction with the strategic creation of a single smart factory platform, with the ability to gather and contextualize exact process and material traceability, delivering a wealth of benefits. In so doing, traceability requirements are satisfied as an added value, rather than as a cost to the operation that disparate point solutions would have otherwise represented.

"Supporting our core business value of putting our customers' insights and ideas into quality products, we needed a manufacturing software partner who displayed complementary professionalism, capability and knowledge," stated Lars Ellegaard, director of Digitalisation at GPV, who continued, "During a time of rapid growth in our company, Aegis assisted in evolving expectations and requirements, meeting all critical needs across the enterprise as well as providing the depth of detail related to individual processes."

The scope of Aegis' FactoryLogix adoption includes full MES, Digital Manufacturing Engineering, paperless assembly operator documentation, Lean material logistics management, intelligent production routing enforcement, local real-time dashboards and reporting, as well as enterprise Business Intelligence (BI) analytics and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) integration. The seamless use of the IPC Connected Factory Exchange (CFX) within FactoryLogix is a particular highlight of the true "state of the art" excellence of IIoT data acquisition from automation.

Daniel Walls, European Managing Director, Aegis Software, states, "The differentiation that Aegis FactoryLogix represents, fits perfectly with GPV's advanced digital mission to satisfy progressive customer opportunities. With a clear alignment of goals across sites around the globe, the GPV team has demonstrated world-class digital manufacturing leadership, with which we are very pleased to be associated."

As the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, GPV, a leader in the digital reinvention of manufacturing, is poised, agile and ready to support any manufacturing challenges from MedTech and many other key industry segments.

About GPV

GPV was founded in Denmark in 1961 and is today one of Europe's leading electronics manufacturers. GPV is a customer-driven EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services) partner providing complex electronics, cable-harness, mechatronics and box-build solutions to customers worldwide. Headquartered in Denmark, GPV has production facilities in nine countries. GPV generates a revenue at about DKK 2.9 billion with around 3,700 employees. Since 2016, GPV has been owned by the Danish industrial conglomerate Schouw Co. ?https://www.gpv-group.com/

About Aegis Software

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end Manufacturing Execution System (MES) platform giving assembly manufacturers the performance, flexibility, control and visibility they require. Aegis software is used globally in more than 2,100 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, driving rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs.

Learn more by visiting ?https://www.aiscorp.com.

