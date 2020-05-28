Join Us on June 17th as the Psychedelics Industry's Preeminent Public and Private Company Executives and Thought Leaders Discuss Investment Opportunities

Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2020) - CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN), owner and operator of CFN Media, the leading media network dedicated to the global legal cannabis, CBD and psychedelics industries, today announced a Free, co-branded, global, live virtual event in partnership with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), Investing in Psychedelics, to be held on June 17, 2020.





Investing in Psychedelics



To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5503/56716_3fcb9117345c7855_001full.jpg

CFN Media has partnered with the CSE to host this FREE online global event that will bring together leading financial experts and CEOs on live panels for an in-depth view into the value proposition of the emerging psychedelics market. Attendees will see and hear from bankers and funds from across the globe discussing the best investment opportunities and their due diligence processes. CEOs from private and publicly listed psychedelics companies will share their approach to navigating the capital markets to build market-defining business models.

"The CSE is pleased to be partnering with CFN to provide investors with expert information and insights into the development of this high profile sector. As we did with the cannabis industry in Canada, the United States and internationally, the CSE expects to take a leading role in the provision of exchange listing services to companies looking to raise growth capital in the psychedelics space," said James Black, VP of Listings Development for the CSE.

Leading up to the live event, registrants will receive pre-recorded one-on-one interviews with the industry's preeminent medical experts, thought leaders and CEO's beginning on May 28, 2020. These video 'micro sessions' will provide insights into the history of psychedelics in medicine, current clinical applications and the business models poised to seize market share.

Click here to view expert conference panelists and register for the free event.

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with the CSE and host this groundbreaking event," said CFN Media President Frank Lane. "Psychedelics have seen tremendous investor interest over the past year. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the psychedelics industry is expected to grow at a 16.3% CAGR to $6.9 billion by 2027 as psychedelics provide new treatment options for mental health disorders."

CFN Media helps private and public companies in highly regulated emerging industries attract investors, capital and media attention at scale via its proprietary digital media platform. Learn more at: https://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE fosters positive working relationships with issuers, providing superior responsiveness to their specific needs. It offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector stable of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The exchange strongly supports entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

For more information, please visit www.thecse.com and our blog at http://blog.thecse.com.

About CFN Enterprises Inc.

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: CNFN) is a digital media and e-commerce company focused on advancing businesses and brands in highly regulated emerging industries across the globe. CFN connects investors with new market opportunities while helping consumers find innovative products that enhance their lives. Learn more at www.cfnenterprisesinc.com.

CFN Enterprises Inc. Media Contact:

CFN Enterprises Inc.

+001 (833) 420-CNFN

investors@cfnenterprisesinc.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Use of Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements from CFN Enterprises Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of CFN Enterprises Inc. only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, psychedelics and other regulated industries, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of regulated industries including the cannabis industry and the psychedelics industry; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of CFN Enterprises Inc. to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, CFN Enterprises Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting CFN Enterprises Inc., reference is made to CFN Enterprises Inc.'s reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/56716