SEGA Europe Relies on Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM to Secure IT and Cloud Infrastructure

Leading International Gaming Publisher Leverages Continuous Intelligence for Proactive Security Analytics and Real-Time Visibility Across Game Studios

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 28, 2020, the leader in c ontinuous intelligence , today announced SEGA Europe Ltd , the European arm for one of the world's leaders in interactive entertainment, has successfully improved their Security Operations Centre's (SOC) ability to respond to potential security issues and reduced the average time spent per security event with Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM solution. Today, SEGA Europe's SOC team is leveraging real-time security intelligence and insights from the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform to improve workflows and better serve their multiple game development studios.



The SEGA Europe SOC team supports its multiple game development studios, as well as the company's publishing operations located around the world. The studios run a mix of on-premises IT, public cloud and private cloud instances, managing their own IT implementations and developing games, as well as supporting data generated by customers playing on existing games. To protect this mixed infrastructure, the security team required a Cloud SIEM that could support and integrate all the company's growing cloud services and data sets together through a "single pane of glass" view. After evaluating other SIEM solutions, SEGA Europe's security team picked Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM for its ease of implementation, fast integrations and data analysis capabilities.

"We have an incredibly broad mix of customers to support, so having the right management backing and approach to security is essential for us. The games that we produce create significant volumes of data, and our studios use that data to continuously influence how they are developed. This means that our security approach has to be just as agile, able to deliver results faster and make our team more productive," said Kashif Iqbal, Head of Corporate Technology and Cybersecurity, SEGA Europe. "Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM provides us with that continuous intelligence and insight around security and their integrated threat intelligence approach has been very valuable for us as well. With Sumo Logic, the security team can be a proactive partner for our studios."

SEGA Europe quickly integrated Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM with their AWS cloud environments to provide their SOC team with real-time security intelligence and insights from data coming from various sources across the company. Since Sumo Logic was able to support longer-running analytics tasks, such as data sets that were running for thirty days or more, they were able to reduce the time spent on each analysis event by twenty percent. With this improved productivity, the SOC was able to shift their focus to more mission-critical parts of the business.

"Cloud-native security is becoming increasingly important to companies of all sizes as they move more of their systems into the cloud. Traditional SIEM and security analytics tools were not developed to meet those use cases and they struggle to cope with the sheer volume of data that these cloud services create. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM is built for modern IT - whether it's cloud, hybrid or microservices - to help SOC teams manage their security analytics and forensic investigations tasks faster, taking advantage of the same flexibility that cloud has to offer. By providing threat detection and incident response, we make it easier for SOC teams to investigate and triage issues quickly, improve their processes and automate their workflows," commented Iain Chidgey, Vice President EMEA at Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM delivers a unified view of all security events for managing alerts, running analytics for rapid detection of threats, deep forensic investigation and quick incident response. It focuses on environments that are based on modern IT infrastructures and models. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM is a cloud-native security solution that can help companies secure their cloud journeys, whether this involves monitoring older IT implementations before any transition to the cloud or modern deployments that have been through cloud transformation.

