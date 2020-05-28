Zoom Video Communications, Inc.: Zoom Hires Damien Hooper-Campbell as Chief Diversity Officer

Tech Industry Veteran to Lead Expansion of Global Diversity and Inclusion Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 28, 2020(NASDAQ: ZM) today announced that Damien Hooper-Campbell will join the company as its first Chief Diversity Officer, effective June 1, 2020. Hooper-Campbell brings over 15 years of expertise in diversity and inclusion, leadership and management coaching, recruiting, community engagement, and finance to this role. He was most recently the Chief Diversity Officer for eBay, and previously was Global Head of Diversity for Uber and a Diversity Strategist at Google. Hooper-Campbell will lead the design and implementation of Zoom's global diversity and inclusion strategy with a focus on its current and future employees and its products. He will also be responsible for establishing Zoom's university recruiting program and initiatives.



Zoom is committed to maintaining an equal, respectful, and inclusive environment on its platform for all users regardless of background. The company is equally invested in ensuring that diversity and inclusion are central to its internal culture and organization. Hooper-Campbell will help Zoom build on its foundational efforts to date, which include company-wide inclusion education, employee resource groups, and inclusive hiring initiatives.

"Our core value as a company is to care - we care for our community, our customers, our company, our teammates, and ourselves. Damien embodies this key part of our culture. Not only does he care deeply, he puts it into action, building programs and relationships, and developing initiatives that reflect that value. Diversity and inclusion are everyone's responsibility, but I know that Damien will work with all of us to make Zoom an innovator in this area, which will make our culture, platform, and communities even stronger," said Eric S. Yuan, CEO of Zoom.

"I was first drawn to the virtual, yet authentic and human connections that Zoom's platform is enabling around the world. It is this level of human connectivity that sits at the heart of diversity and inclusion. In spending time with the Zoom team, I can tell that this is a group of people who place the value of caring for their communities, their customers, and each other at the forefront of the decisions they make for Zoom and its products. This value of care is a key component to the empathy and vulnerability needed to drive meaningful diversity and inclusion efforts. There is an opportunity to not only help make the organization more diverse and inclusive, but also to make the Zoom platform one that acknowledges and incorporates the needs and backgrounds of the hundreds of millions of participants who use it daily. I look forward to partnering with the rest of the Zoom team and valued external partners to make this a reality," said Hooper-Campbell.

About Damien Hooper-Campbell

Damien Hooper-Campbell is the first Chief Diversity Officer at Zoom. Prior to joining Zoom, Damien was a Vice President at eBay where he served as the company's first Chief Diversity Officer. In this role, he led the design and implementation of eBay's global strategy for embedding diversity and inclusion across its workforce, workplace, and marketplace. He also led eBay's University Recruiting & Programs team and was a member of the eBay Foundation's Board of Directors.

Prior to eBay, Damien served as Uber's first Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, where he drove the company's foundational Diversity & Inclusion strategy and led its community engagement efforts with the City of Oakland, CA. Before Uber, he advised Google's senior leaders and built partnerships across communities as a Diversity Strategist. Prior to Google, Damien was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Pine Street Leadership Development Group, where he coached the company's most senior leaders. Previously, he led underrepresented minority outreach for Harvard Business School's Admissions Board and empowered Harlem's non-profit community as an Associate Program Manager at the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation (UMEZ). Prior to UMEZ, Damien was an Investment Banking Analyst in Morgan Stanley's Consumer Products and Retail Group.

Damien has served on the Board of New Jersey Needs You and as a mentor in Morehouse College's Executive Mentorship Program. Damien graduated with a BA in Economics from Morehouse College and an MBA from Harvard Business School, where he was both a Bert King and Morgan Stanley Fellow.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and follow @zoom_us .

Zoom Press Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Global Media Relations Lead

press@zoom.us