Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC): U.S. Office for Civil Rights to Join EHNAC and CORL Technologies for Webinar on Privacy & Security Enforcement Activities

Panelists to discuss current compliance activities, perspectives on HIPAA/HITECH enforcement focused on downstream vendors and business associates

FARMINGTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC), a non-profit standards development organization and accrediting body for organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data, today announced a collaboration with CORL Technologies on an upcoming webinar titled OCR 2019-2020 Year in Review and Lessons Learned . The event, featuring Serena Mosley-Day, Senior Advisor for HIPAA Compliance and Enforcement, Office for Civil Rights (OCR), will take place on Wednesday, June 10 from 1:30pm to 3pm EST.

Webinar attendees will hear from the OCR and other industry experts on key findings resulting from the aftermath of 11 organizations having settled or received enforcement actions over the course of 2019. Panelists will walk attendees through detailed examples, comparing and contrasting the issues as well as the required Resolution Agreements & Corrective Action Plans - paying specific focus on downstream vendor and business associates.

"Much can be learned from examining the OCR's activities and perspectives on HIPAA and HITECH enforcement. During this webinar, we'll be focusing the conversation on downstream vendors and business associates which will give organizations better insight on areas to strengthen internally so they can plan and remediate accordingly," said Lee Barrett, Executive Director and CEO, EHNAC who is also a webinar panelist. "We're looking forward to partnering with CORL to bring this important topic to the industry, so organizations can learn how to leverage best practices to reduce risk across privacy and security."

Joining Mosely-Day and Barrett will be Cliff Baker, CEO & Co-Founder, CORL Technologies and Lesley Berkeyheiser, Senior Reviewer & Practitioner, EHNAC. The panel of subject matter experts will discuss current compliance activities, best practices and practical steps to decrease privacy, security and cybersecurity risk, with a focus on vetting downstream business associates and vendors.

For more information or to register for the webinar, visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/261783130648375055

About EHNAC

The Electronic Healthcare Network Accreditation Commission (EHNAC) is a voluntary, self-governing standards development organization (SDO) established to develop standard criteria and accredit organizations that electronically exchange healthcare data. These entities include accountable care organizations, data registries, electronic health networks, EPCS vendors, e-prescribing solution providers, financial services firms, health information exchanges, health information service providers, management service organizations, medical billers, outsourced service providers, payers, practice management system vendors, third-party administrators and trusted networks. The Commission is an authorized HITRUST External Assessor, making it the only organization able to provide both EHNAC accreditation as well as to conduct HITRUST CSF assessment services.



EHNAC was founded in 1993 and is a tax-exempt 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization. Guided by peer evaluation, the EHNAC accreditation process promotes quality service, innovation, cooperation and open competition in healthcare. To learn more, visit www.ehnac.org, contact info@ehnac.org, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

