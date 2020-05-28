Business transformation specialists Signavio and Deloitte have announced a new global partnership. The announcement brings together both companies to address the growing worldwide demand for solutions and services in the areas of digital transformation, process digitization, and automation.

The partnership supports global users across all digital transformation projects, including the areas of process excellence, ERP transformation, RPA, risk and compliance, and customer excellence. To drive these global projects, the partnership will utilize the entire solution portfolio of the Signavio Business Transformation Suite an integrated solution platform for modeling, managing, analyzing, optimizing, and executing business processes. The Suite includes modern technologies like process and decision management, process mining, and customer journey mapping.

"Signavio is continuing its corporate growth trajectory globally. To achieve this, we rely on strategic alliances to strengthen our consulting and technology partner program," says Dr. Gero Decker, co-founder and CEO at Signavio.

"The cooperation offers us the opportunity to develop additional industry and customer segments on a larger scale. We're excited by this partnership announcement with Deloitte," Dr. Decker adds.

As part of the partnership, Signavio and Deloitte, a leading global provider of audit and consulting services, will pursue a jointly designed go-to-market strategy. "We see a significant increase in demand for solutions across process management, optimization, and automation," explains Olly Salzmann, Managing Director of Deloitte KI GmbH.

Julian Lebherz, Head of the Center for Process Bionics at Deloitte, explains: "With our Process Bionics approach, and Signavio's technology expertise, we are already able to integrate data-driven process analysis with holistic digitization and automation."

In the Center for Process Bionics, Deloitte combines its worldwide expertise in process mining with a holistic management approach that delivers a dynamic, continuous application of gained insights across the entire company. The approach follows the model of natural processes such as neural networking, growth, adaptation, and evolution.

Signavio's business transformation and process management solutions will form an integral part of Deloitte's Process Bionics offering.

Over 1 million users in more than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Signavio's unique offering to make process part of their DNA. With its powerful mining, modelling and automation capabilities, Signavio's Business Transformation Suite is a cloud-based management platform that enables mid-size and large organizations to understand, improve and transform all of their business processes faster than ever and at scale, providing new levels of business process speed and real-time intelligence. Its intelligent decision-making tools address digital transformation, operational excellence and customer centricity, placing them at the heart of the world's leading organizations. Headquartered in Berlin, with offices in the US, UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Canada, Singapore, Japan, India and Australia, Signavio has helped optimize over 1 million processes across the globe. www.signavio.com

