dunnhumby media, part of dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, has launched Retail Media and COVID-19 -an in-depth look at how consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands can adapt their marketing strategies in the face of changing shopper needs.

Exploring the rapid and dramatic shifts in behaviour brought on by the Coronavirus outbreak, the paper looks at the new trends rewriting the rules on how CPGs communicate with customers.

"The speed at which things are moving makes it difficult to keep pace with changing customer demands but people don't expect advertisers to go silent over 70% of those we surveyed see communications as a necessity at this time." says Tom Langley, Global Head of Media Capabilities at dunnhumby media. "We wanted to provide an on-the-ground view of the ways in which shopper needs have changed, and the steps that brand advertisers can take to address these shifting priorities."

Offering guidance on issues such as digital engagement and brand purpose, the paper also provides insight into topics including:

The dunnhumby Customer Response model, an overview of the events defining the three key stages of the COVID-19 crisis Insecurity, Transition, and Recovery.

How major economic, physical, social, and societal shifts will drive further change in consumer needs.

The dunnhumby Customer Pulse, a survey of thousands of shoppers from 19 countries aimed at getting to the heart of their current mindset.

With spending patterns likely to change as household finances continue to tighten, Retail Media and COVID-19 explores the issue of how brands can leverage Retail media to engage with and provide value to their customers during an uncertain time.

"Customers are looking for simplicity and value for money when they shop, and brands can play a big role in delivering on that need," Langley concludes. "The key lies in being able to understand what shoppers want, personalising your offer, and reaching out in the most appropriate way, and a data-driven approach to Retail Media can help you achieve all of those things."

Retail Media and COVID-19 is available as a free download from dunnhumby media's Resource Centre.

