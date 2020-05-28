Brady Wealth Management Takes Philanthropic Initiative to Fight COVID-19

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / The domino effect of COVID-19 has slowly broken-down crucial parts of our lives. The economy has taken a huge detour, global fatality rates are climbing and social distancing has changed the way we live. The pandemic has also however spurred a great deal of compassion, healthcare innovation and philanthropy. Family offices all over the UK are launching initiatives to flatten the curve and join the battle against the Coronavirus.

Brady Wealth Management for flattening the curve

Given the existing lock down measures in the UK amid 265 thousand confirmed cases and over 37 thousand deaths, philanthropy is no easy feat. Partners at Brady Wealth Management have launched initiatives to help communities even in the midst of a lock down while respecting WHO social distancing guidelines.

Managing Partner, James Hambury, is using the firm's high-end concierge services to help communities that are on heavy lockdown with effective supply distribution to those in need. Masks, gloves and cleaning supplies are to be donated to more vulnerable communities during the epidemic with curbside drop-offs and text notifications.

Another community in desperate need comprises the dedicated healthcare workers and care providers. Shortages of hospital gowns, masks or any on-demand hospital equipment is part of the care package offered by Brady Wealth Management.

"I found that family offices are uniquely positioned to promote social solidarity during this crisis - with the financial backing to create a positive impact for local communities, and an impactful example of families more than willing to step up and leave a positive legacy behind", says manging partner James Hambury.

Families under the firm's management agree that some communities simply cannot afford to stay home, so they're making it easier for them to access essentials they would need to leave home to acquire.

Setting the standards for philanthropy in the age of Corona

Family offices are more than ever in a position to greatly support global economies and communities. Impact investment projects are a major trend in the industry as over 17% of the world's $50 billion under management goes to impact investment. Influential families are now uniting behind combatting corona much like many of the big initiatives led by conglomerates like Mastercard's COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator or the Wellcome Trust initiative by the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.

On the UK front, other more community-oriented volunteers are rising to the occasion by organising mutual aid groups to support vulnerable people during the outbreak. Covid Mutual Aid UK focuses on bridging the gap between vulnerable local groups and volunteers. The Duke of Cambridge has also been contributing through the National Emergencies Trust (NET) to unite charities and major UK bodies with an aim to raise and distribute funds for victims of such natural and extraordinary circumstances.

The key to surviving pandemics is in the way people, governments and even family offices band together to protect vulnerable communities and support our social structure.

