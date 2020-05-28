Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider that offers cutting-edge solutions to cater to the unique analytical needs of today's modern enterprises. Amid all the complexities in today's business world, reducing food waste is low-hanging fruit in comparison with all potential responses to climate change, because it doesn't require government interventions to make a significant change. Instead, big data, machine learning, and other technologies can be used to create more efficient supply chains and marketing strategies. While we may never be able to eliminate food waste completely, we can play an active part in bringing about a change that significantly reduces the greenhouse gases, water wastage, and the other environmental damage it causes by using data analytics for effective food waste management.

According to Quantzig's data analytics experts, "Data analytics can help retailers to identify seasonal changes in consumer demand for food products and plan what quantity of a particular food item must be produced or procured, consequently leading to better food waste management."

The scale of the global food waste problem is increasing at an astonishing rate. As a result, food waste management is now a matter of global concern. According to recent estimates, roughly one-third of the food produced in the world for human consumption every year approximately 1.3 billion tons gets wasted. This contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases at landfills and also increases the wastage of water that is used to grow food crops that are ultimately wasted. Food waste occurs across the entire food chain starting from producers, retailers, and restaurants, to consumers.

Forward-thinking businesses are using advanced technology such as data analytics to tackle the issue. Using big data and data analytics to collect real-time operational data throughout the food waste disposal process allows visibility into the organic waste stream. This further facilitates businesses to identify inefficiencies in food management processing and helps initiate process improvements to create immediate impacts. Measuring and optimizing food waste management not only supports environmental directives but also forms the key to finding operational efficiencies, enabling a business to make informed decisions about purchasing, production, or other logistical needs.

At Quantzig, we understand the growing need to effectively manage food wastage and the huge difference it can make to the global economy as a whole. To help retailers and food companies tackle food waste management, our team of experts have highlighted how data analytics can be used by these companies to effectively manage food waste, including:

Optimize inventory levels

Predict changes in demand

Analyze seasonal trends

