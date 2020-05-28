Adial Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Adial Pharmaceuticals Appoints Dr. Jack Reich to Board of Directors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addiction, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jack Reich to the Board of Directors. The appointment increases the Board to seven members. Dr. Reich will serve on the Audit Committee as well as the Nominations and Corporate Governance Committee.

Dr. Jack Reich's career spans over 35 years in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and venture capital industries. Since 1987, Dr. Reich has been involved in more than 30 medical and biotech companies. He was a founding officer of Gensia, Inc. and co-founded the first gene therapy company, Viagene, Inc. Following its public listing, Gensia soon became the second-largest market cap biotech on NASDAQ, and Viagene was acquired by Chiron after its public listing. Dr. Reich also co-founded the first cardiovascular gene therapy company, Collateral Therapeutics, Inc., which he took public on NASDAQ in 1997 as Chairman and CEO. Subsequently, Collateral was sold to Schering AG in 2002. In 2009, Dr. Reich co-founded Renova Therapeutics, where he served as CEO until 2019.

William Stilley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Jack to the Board of Directors. His industry experience and successful track record, including oversight of the development of dozens of approved therapies, should be invaluable as we work to advance Adial's ONWARD™ Phase 3 pivotal trial of AD04 in genetically identified subjects for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and as we evaluate regulatory opportunities and strategic options in the field of addiction. The addition of an independent director of Jack's caliber also enhances our practice of maintaining strong corporate governance."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company's landmark ONWARD™ Phase 3 Pivotal Clinical Trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.

