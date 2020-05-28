Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Engages HIR Holdings to Launch Comprehensive Investor Relations Program

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), today announced it has engaged HIR Holdings (Hayden IR Holdings), a highly recognized, national investor relations firm, to raise its visibility and strengthen its relationships with the investment community.

"Over the past year we have expanded our operations, gaining scale and brand recognition as we continue to position the company to drive future operating leverage in our business model and we want to ensure we capitalize on these important milestones, stated Kisses from Italy's co-founder, co-CEO and CIO, Claudio Ferri. We look forward to working with the team of professionals at HIR to help us target and expand our investor audience and ensure we are communicating effectively with Wall Street."

With offices in New York, Phoenix, South Carolina and San Diego, HIR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services to a growing list of clients. For more than two decades, HIR has been a recognized leader in driving market recognition and creating sustainable competitive advantages for more than 150 micro- and small-cap companies. HIR delivers expertise and professionalism in such areas as investor management, relationship building, awareness campaigns, online presence and corporate identity.

About KISSES FROM ITALY Inc.

KISSES FROM ITALY is a U.S. based is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. The company currently operates four corporate owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

For more information, please visit www.kissesfromitaly.com

