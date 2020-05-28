JRJ Group, a leading international private equity investment firm focused on the financial services sector and growth situations, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to terms for the sale of ETX Capital, one of the fastest growing international providers of multi-asset CFDs and spread betting products, to a fund associated with Guru Capital, a Switzerland-based private equity firm with specific experience in the CFD space. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Roger Nagioff, Founding Partner of JRJ Group, said, "During JRJ's ownership, we have invested in bolt-on acquisitions and enhanced the technology of the firm. We are delighted with the strength and resilience of the platform we have built, alongside the management team and employees, and we wish the enterprise every success in its next stage of growth."

"We are grateful of JRJ Group's support, and we look forward to growing the business with the Guru Capital team, who have substantial experience in the CFD sector," said John Wilson, CEO of ETX Capital. "ETX Capital has an exciting future and this will present great opportunities for existing and future clients and our employees."

"ETX Capital has built a best-in-class CFD and spread betting business and we are thrilled about the opportunity to invest in and grow the brand alongside the company's talented employees," said Ryan Nettles, Managing Partner at Guru Capital.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of the year.

